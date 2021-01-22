Tiffany Trump’s Fiancée Proposed With a 13-Carat Diamond by Lebanese Designer

Former presidential Tiffany Trump’s fiancée proposed to her with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond by Lebanese designer Samer Halimeh.

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter on Tuesday announced her engagement to Lebanese partner Michael Boulos, whom she has been dating since 2018, with the engagement pictures taken at the White House, a few hours before her father left the office.

"Let's take our engagement announcement photo at the house my dad is getting evicted from tomorrow!" - Tiffany Trump pic.twitter.com/4qtn1eSCXg — W.G. Snuffy, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@iamthedriving) January 19, 2021

According to the New York celebrity designer’s Instagram post, the ring is G color with a clarity of VVS1, flanked with two trapeze cut stones.

Halimeh, who designed pieces for A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, did not reveal the price of the ring, but jewelry experts believe it is worth over $1 million.

Halimeh, who attended the proposal in the White House, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. “Starting 2021 with a Presidential flavor. Congratulations to the golden couple, @tiffanytrump and @michaelboulos, on their engagement,” he wrote.

Tiffany Trump doin FashionNova ads to pay rent before her family gets evicted pic.twitter.com/53w35HaLOu — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his father, Massad runs Boulos Enterprises and is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.

