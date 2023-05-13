TikTok video challenge kills Lebanese boy

ALBAWABA - A Lebanese child died as a result of a severe nervous shock he was subjected to by people who were supposed to be filming a video for it to be published on a social networking site.

On Friday evening, Mohammad Istanbuli, 7, died as a result of a sudden stop in the heart muscle, which resulted from a severe nervous shock he was subjected to, Lebanese media outlets reported.

According to the media outlets, during the late child's presence in the castle of the wild city of Tyre, south Lebanon, a group of young men and women suddenly appeared in front of him. It was alleged that they were filming a video, but in a frightening way.

مأساة تدمي القلوب في مدينة صور: وفاة الطفل محمد اسطنبولي والسبب ' أشباح بالسلاح الابيض ' !!https://t.co/Rqi92hDh9n — Safaa mokbel 🇱🇧 (@The_Deal1) May 12, 2023

It was said that they appeared in front of the child "suddenly" while they were running and "wearing black clothes, with frightening convictions, and brandishing iron swords."

A report by the forensic doctor confirmed that the child felt terrified when he saw this scene and had a nervous shock that led to his heart muscle stopping and his death.

The deceased child's father filed a direct complaint against those responsible for his son's death.

The incident sparked outrage on social media platforms whereas activists demanded most severe penalties against the perpetrators.

Recently, the demand of young people and children for TikTok challenges has increased. It had led to the death of many of them and serious diseases and injuries to others.