Titanic descendant is wife of missing sub pilot

ALBAWABA - A Twitter user has created a huge buzz on social media after claiming that the wife of Stockton Rush, the pilot of the missing Titanic submarine, is the great-great-granddaughter of Titanic passengers who died on the real Titanic ship.

According to the theory, two of the first-class passengers who were on the original Titanic ship which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, are believed to be the great-grandparents of the wife of the sub pilot.

people were left mouths open despite that these are all rumors and nothing was confirmed by the wife of the missing sub pilot. However, a person commented: "History repeating itself."

Another person wrote: "When you don’t clean up your bloodlines and inter generational karmic patterns come knocking."

The real ship sank after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, United States.

The Titanic sub with five people on board left underwater toward the shipwreck and it went missing after 1 and 45 minutes. Since then, Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards have launched search operations to save the missing people.

Among the four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet."

Another shocking incident that was related to the Titanic sub case was an episode from the famous t.v. series The Simpsons has been shared widely with a huge resemblance to the sub incident.