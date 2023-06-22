The Simpsons predicts Titanic submarine incident

ALBAWABA - A video of the famous American television series "The Simpsons" has gone viral on social media with millions of views, thousands of likes and shares after people linked it to the missing Titanic submarine.

On Monday, a submarine dived into the ocean carrying 5 people on board who paid around $25,000 each to be able to see the Titanic shipwreck.

A video of one of the episodes of the controversial series The Simpsons was shared on social media showing characters; Homer Simpson and his father, diving into the deep ocean to see a shipwreck and get the hidden treasure.

However, Humor Simpson, in the episode loses the real road when he goes after a fish then he gets stuck between rocks before an alert of low oxygen is left for him to stay underwater.

On the other hand, Marine authorities are racing time to find and retrieve the Titan submersible, which lost contact with its mother ship during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic deep below the North Atlantic on Sunday.

Five people were on board the ship when it went missing including the pilot.

Among the four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet."