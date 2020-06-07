Tony’s Chocolonely Theme Park in Holland is a Roller Coaster

This is certainly one way to guarantee a sugar rush.

A rendering has been released of a wacky Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate factory-cum-theme park in the Netherlands that will have a roller coaster running through it.

Planning permission is being sought to build the zany candy complex - Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Circus - in Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam.

Visitors will be able to follow the complete chocolate manufacturing process just like in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The preliminary rendering of the impressive plant was unveiled by the Amsterdam-based architecture firm behind the project - Search.

It illustrates how it will consist of three parts, a converted former red-brick flour warehouse, a red pavilion housing the roller coaster and a more contemporary factory unit.



The factory will take an estimated three years to build, at a cost of more than 100 million euros (£90million).

Tony’s Chocolonely, which launched in 2005 and prides itself on a 'slave-free approach', announced plans for its Chocolate Circus in 2018.

An official statement at the time said that the complex would be 'a total experience, where you can learn and experience everything about chocolate, the problems in the cocoa industry and what Tony’s Chocolonely does about it'.

It is not clear what kind of roller coaster the designers envisage, but the new rendering shows a ride with one loop.

The ride is depicted running through one of the buildings, but Search told MailOnline Travel that it will 'not enter the factory' and that visitors will access the production plant on foot.

Tony’s Chocolonely expects that the new complex will create around 600 jobs and there will be capacity for up to 500,000 visitors a year.

The firm's statement added: 'We are super happy and cannot wait. And you?'

