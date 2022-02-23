Top Six Artworks Tower Saudi Biennale

Sotheby’s and the Visual Arts Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture are partnering up to launch a digital art forum in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25-27 at the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale. Over the three days, the NFT art forum will bring together international and regional artists that are shaping the digital art space.

Ahaad Al-Amoudi, “The Mirage”

The Saudi artist lives and works in Jeddah. Her NFT, ‘The Mirage’ features distorted video footage that Alamoudi has taken herself.

Snowfro, “Chromie Squiggles”

“Chromie Squiggles” by Snowfro was the first project on Ethereum-based platform Art Blocks. Each ‘Squiggle’ is unique in its attributes including starting color, ending color, color spread and height.

Larva Labs, “CryptoPunk #8348”

Launched in June 2017 by Canadian software developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson, “The CryptoPunks” are 10,000 uniquely generated characters that are commonly credited with starting the NFT craze of 2021.

Mad Dog Jones, “Visor”

“Visor” by Ontario-based artist Michah Dowbak aka Mad Dog Jones, explores the relationships between nature and technology.



Pak, “Fade”

“Fade,” a digital timepiece that disappears over a year, is developer Pak’s latest NFT.

Tyler Hobbs, “Fidenza #313”

On August 24, the art work titled “Fidenza #313” by artist Tyler Hobbs sold for 1,000 ETH (Ethereum) which is roughly $3.3 million.