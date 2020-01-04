ToTok App Now on Google Play, Apple Store Soon

ToTok - the free, secure calling and messaging app - is now available for download in Google Play store and is expected to be back in the Apple Store soon, the company said in series of tweets on Friday.

"ToTok is already available in Google Play. We hope in the next few days, ToTok will be back to Apple Store as well. Enjoy using ToTok. Thank you again and happy new year," the company announced in replies to Twitter users.

Earlier in the day, the company reiterated that the app is secure and will be back soon. The reactions came after McAfee and Samsung security scan identified ToTok as malware.

"Some software tagged ToTok as malware based on false allegations. We're requesting them to correct the false detection. Please try to download the latest version of ToTok from Samsung Galaxy Store or our official website and the warning shall be removed," the tweet said.



In an exclusive interview to Khaleej Times on December 29, ToTok co-founder Giacomo Ziani reiterated that such developments and charges of spying were a "conspiracy".

"The irony is that our accusers requested a technical analysis by a former NSA employee who concluded that ToTok 'simply does what it claims to do, and really nothing more. No spyware, no backdoors and no malware'," Ziani said.

He had noted that the company had productive dialogue with Google and will jointly address issues with Apple. As of Friday, the app is back on Google.

The company reassured users: "If you are using Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi or Oppo phones, ToTok is available in the phone maker's app store. If you are using other Android phones, you can install the ToTok app from our official website."

The co-founders Ziani and Long Ruan thanked the users for trusting the company.

"We cannot wait to connect more people who trust us, like you, around the globe and bring you many exciting new features that we are working on."