Touching Video of a Man Who Died While Performing Prayers

A touching video of a young man, who died while performing prayers, has gone viral on social media.

In the video from Jordan, the young restaurant worker Yazan Al Akrabawi can be seen performing prayers at his workplace, when suddenly he felt pain in the back of his head and collapsed, dying on the spot, according to reports.



The CCTV footage show Yazan feeling the back of his head to identify the cause of the pain - before dropping on his left side.

His colleagues tried to help him regain consciousness by splashing some water on his face, but the man had passed away.



