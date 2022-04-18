Tribal Leaders Halt Oil Production in Libya Amid Government Standoff

Libyan tribal leaders have suspended oil production amid a standoff over power in the war-torn country.

In a social media video posted on Sunday, tribal leaders in southern Libya said they halted production at the El-Feel oilfield until Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh hands over power to the newly appointed government of Fathi Bashagha.

They also called for the sacking of Mustafa Sanalla, the head of the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC), and for the appointment of a new board for the NOC.

The El-Feel field has the capacity to produce 90,000 barrels per day, but typically produces closer to 70,000.

In another video, tribal leaders in the central town of Zuwetina announced a halt to oil production in central Libya until the Dbeibeh government cedes power.

Tension has mounted in Libya since parliament last month gave confidence to a new government headed by Bashagha, a former interior minister, while Dbeibeh insists on remaining at his post.