Trump Retweets 'Deep Fake' GIF of Joe Biden

President Trump retweeted a 'deep fake' GIF of Joe Biden in a series of late night messages after cutting short his coronavirus media briefing.

Trump last night shared an animation of the Democrat presidential hopeful repeatedly sticking his tongue out with the caption 'Sloppy Joe'.

Just Joe Biden being Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/pVXkhTJ0LN — Vertue (@VertueCo) April 25, 2020

The post came as the president also retweeted himself three times, denying he called the virus a hoax back in February and claiming he is the 'hardest working president in history'.

The Twitter account Trump retweeted appears to make similar allegations about the president as those leveled at Biden in recent weeks.

Last month Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said she is shocked that several mainstream TV news anchors have failed to ask the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee about the allegations.

She came forward more than a month ago, alleging that Biden forcibly kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her when she served as an aide to the then-senator from Delaware in the early 1990s.

Since then, Biden has done nearly a dozen TV interviews with news anchors including NBC News' Chuck Todd, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, and CNN's Anderson Cooper - none of whom brought up Reade.

Reade was among the women who came out last year alleging Biden acted inappropriately, but did not make her allegation of sexual assault until appearing on journalist Katie Halper's podcast on March 25.

Reade told Halper that the assault occurred after she was told to deliver a gym bag to the then-senator.

Over the weekend, Trump said he was canceling the White House virus press briefings because they were not 'worth the time and effort' because the 'Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions'.

It came after he cut short a press conference without taking any questions from the media shortly after CNN reporter, Kaitlan Collins, reportedly refused to move to the back of the room.

Moments after she refused to move, Trump entered the room for the briefing but cut it short after 22 minutes.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: 'What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!'

Following the outburst, Trump then retweeted three of his own previous posts.

One said: 'The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!'

In another retweet Trump wrote: 'I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!'

Another tweet Trump reposted read: 'Remember, the Cure can't be worse than the problem itself. Be careful, be safe, use common sense!'

In the caption the president said of his own remarks, 'so true'.

Trump's coronavirus briefings have become increasingly contentious as he clashes with reporters and contradicts scientific experts.

After suggesting the use of disinfectant be tested by researchers using a briefing, Trump posted another series of tweets backtracking and claiming he was being 'sarcastic'.

The president tweeted that 'people that know me' believe that he is the 'hardest working president in history'.

He flew into a rage on Sunday and railed against reporters who had written about the Russia investigation last year and referred to journalists who had received Pulitzer prizes for their efforts.

Trump called for their awards to be rescinded, but incorrectly referred to them as a 'Noble Prize'.

In a tweet sent on Sunday evening, the president attempted to set the record straight on his statements and asked: 'Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, 'having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.' Does sarcasm ever work?'

This article has been adapted from its original source.