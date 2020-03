Trump Won't Pay for The Security Protection of Prince Harry, Meghan During Their US Stay

U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday said his country won't be paying for the security protection of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan while their stay in the U.S.

The U.S. president's announcement came after reports of the couple's arrival in Los Angeles, California.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!," Trump said on Twitter.

According to U.S. entertainment magazine People, Meghan Markle landed a new job with Disney, and may also have moved back to Los Angeles with Harry and their son, Archie.

The outlet didn’t report exactly when Harry and Meghan left Canada, as the country closed its U.S. border on March 20.

The couple opened a new uncharted chapter for royalty after announcing earlier in January they would be stepping away from royal duties.

The announcement came as a surprise to the House of Windsor and to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Canadian government last month announced that Canada would pay for protection of the royal couple, who have left the U.K. for Canada.

Polls in Canada showed only one-in-five people felt taxpayers should pay for their security. Furthermore, a petition with 80,000 signatures said that Prince Harry and Markle should pay for their security.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the subject of intense scrutiny by the British media and social media and they complained about the treatment. Some called it racist.

