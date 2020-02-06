Eric Trump Posts ‘Rumble in Jungle’ Clip After Dad’s Impeachment Acquittal

Eric Trump has posted a Rumble in the Jungle video showing his father ducking and weaving while Don Jr. shared a triumphant meme of the President who 'colludes with winning' soon after he was acquitted of impeachment.

President Trump's sons took to social media on Wednesday to gloat after their father was found not guilty following his four-month fractious impeachment trial and inquiry.

Eric's tweet included footage of the historic boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

The short clip had Trump's head superimposed over Ali as he ducked and avoided punches from Foreman who had an arrow pointing towards him with the word 'Democrat'.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. posted a meme showing Trump wearing sunglasses with the phrase 'Colludes with winning' scrawled across it.

'Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change... but I won't hold my breath,' Don Jr. tweeted alongside the meme.

Trump's daughter Ivanka also weighed in following the impeachment news - but with a measured tweet saying it was time for the country to move forward.

'This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come!' she tweeted.

The responses from Trump's children came soon after he survived only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history - just like the two other impeached presidents - in his turbulent presidency's darkest chapter.

Trump was saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the election.



Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict.

Romney's decision to break from Republicans caused backlash from Don Jr. with Trump's son posting an Instagram meme of the Utah senator wearing mom jeans.

The words 'because you're a p**sy' were written below the image.

In the caption, Trump Jr. called for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party.

'Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,' Trump Jr. wrote.

'He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he's joining them now. He's now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was later asked about Don Jr.'s call for Romney to be removed from the party.

McConnell defended Romney despite him voting to convict Trump.

'I was surprised and disappointed but we have much work to do for the American people and I think Senator Romney has been largely supportive of all we've tried to accomplish,' he said.

McConnell was also asked how long Romney will be in doghouse.

'We don't have any dog houses here. The most important vote is the next vote,' he said.

