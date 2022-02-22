A Turk Falls Into Trapdoor While Occupied With His Phone!

This is the moment a teenage worker plunged through an open trapdoor because he was too engrossed in his mobile phone.

Abdullah Mut, 19, was scrolling through messages when he failed to spot the open hatch at a shopping mall in Istanbul and fell into a cellar.

Fortunately for Mut, he landed on a large pile of boxes which broke his fall and allowed him to escape without injury.

This is the moment a teenage worker plunged through an open trapdoor because he was too engrossed in his mobile phone. Abdullah Mut, 19, was scrolling through messages when he failed to spot the open hatch at a shopping mall in Istanbul and fell into a cellar. Fortunately for Mut, he landed on a large pile of boxes which broke his fall and allowed him to escape without injury.

The incident happened in the central district of Fatih on February 14 as a delivery driver was dropping off produce at the shop.

The hatch was open while a shopworker dropped stock into the cellar.

One man walked around the open trapdoor before Mut strolled over, his eyes glued to the screen in his hand.

Afterwards, he said: 'I don't know how it happened. I had my phone in my hand and I was busy with work at that moment.



'I didn't see it and I fell down. By chance, I landed on a stack of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to my office.'

A witness said what when the delivery drivers came to his assistance, Mut's first response was to ask: 'Why is this open? Where are my glasses?'

One shop owner in the arcade said: 'He suddenly fell and ended up sitting on the boxes. If he had fallen the whole way, he would have at least broken his arms and legs.'