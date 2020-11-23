In Turkey: Meet The Syrian Girl Who Hopes to Walk Again and Become a Doctor

An eight-year-old Syrian girl who lost her leg is hoping to get treatment in Turkey and be able to walk again.

Fatma Nasuh lost her leg when she was only 3 years old and has been walking with crutches ever since.

She walks three kilometers (1.8 miles) with crutches everyday to go to school and wants to become a pediatrician who treats children who have lost their limbs.

"Come rain or snow, she never misses a day of school," her mother, Sirin Nasuh said.

The girl lost her leg in a Russian airstrike south of Aleppo province.

Taken to hospital in an unconscious state, Fatma woke up to learn that she lost a leg and her two-year-old brother died in the attack that killed many civilians.

Sirin told Anadolu Agency they decided to migrate to the northern province of Idlib, after attacks on Aleppo by the regime intensified.

The mother of five said they are in financial difficulty as her husband is unable to work due to ill health.



