Turkey Opens a New Islamic Civilisation Museum in Istanbul

Islamic Civilizations Museum, located in the Grand Camlica Mosque Complex and built on a 10 thousand square meter closed area, was prepared with pieces selected from the collections of various museums in Istanbul.

Nearly 800 pieces reflecting the development of Islamic art from the 7th to the 19th century are exhibited at the museum.

Islamic Civilizations Museum, inaugurated by President Erdoğan, showcases many relics from Islamic civilizations, unique artifacts that trace 1,200 years of Islamic history, many of which have never been exhibited beforehttps://t.co/ilZiJx6bth — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 8, 2022

Apart from the holy relics – the footprint of the Prophet Muhammad and the Kaaba door curtain – there is a plethora of items of great historical value. Among them are Ottoman sultans' caftans, the childhood notebook of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, the coins of the Ottoman period, the rosaries of the dervishes, and the sultans' swords.

Many of these unique pieces have not been exhibited before.