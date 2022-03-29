Turkish Chef Partners With Ronaldo to Open Restaurant in London

Famous Turkish chef and social media influencer Burak Ozdemir, also known as CZN Burak, will partner with football star Cristiano Ronaldo to open a restaurant in London.

Speaking at an event organized by Bursa Metropolitan Municipality on Sunday, Ozdemir announced that the restaurant will be opened in November 2022.

Having known as Smiley Bae, the 28-year-old chef has three restaurants in Istanbul.

Burak is a famous figure on social media with more than 57 million followers on TikTok and 32 million on Instagram.