Turkish Diggers Find Mummified Skeletons in Iznik

Mummified skeletons was discovered from recently discovered sarcophaguses (stone coffins) in Hisardere necropolis (cemetery), Iznik district of Turkey's Bursa province.

Excavation is being carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism under the supervision of Aygun Ekin Meric, an academic at the Archeology Department of Izmir's Dokuz Eylul University.

Meric said the necropolis was extensively used during the 2nd and 3rd centuries, and the count of sarcophaguses rose to six with recent findings.

Unique chamber tombs dating back to the 3rd century were also found, he said, adding that the sarcophaguses have embossing of Eros, the God of love in Greek mythology.



The Turkish academic said sarcophaguses would be exhibited at the archeology museum of Iznik, which is under construction.

Several sarcophaguses were found during the illegal diggings in the excavation site since 1989, and the area was publicized in 2018, he said.

According to him, scientific excavation operations were launched a year later, and it was found that the entire structure is part of a basilica.