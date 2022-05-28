Turkish Food is a Delight in Dublin

Turkish dishes were promoted at an event in the Irish capital on Friday, the last day of the Turkish Cuisine Week.

Turkiye introduced its rich and distinctive food in a series of events held across the country and at all its missions worldwide during the Turkish Cuisine Week, held for the first time this year from May 21-27.

It was organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency in cooperation with the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, an affiliate of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The event in Dublin took place at the Turkish Embassy, and was attended by distinguished guests from 19 countries.

The book, Turkish Cuisine and Centennial Recipes, which was prepared under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan, was also introduced during the program.