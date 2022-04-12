Turkish Humanitarian Groups Send Food Aid to Families in Yemen

The Turkish Red Crescent and two Turkish non-governmental organizations provided a total of 2,750 families in Yemen with food aid Monday.

The Turkish Red Crescent aimed to deliver the aid to refugees, the disabled, the families of martyrs and poor families in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Ibrahim Ubeyd, the Turkish Red Crescent’s Yemen representative, told Anadolu Agency. Ubeyd added that they will provide 5,000 aid parcels across six cities in Yemen.

The Hak Humanitarian Relief Association distributed food packages to 500 families in the western Tihamah region, according to a statement by local charity the Al-Wusul Humanitarian Relief Association.

The Ankara-based Cansuyu Foundation sent food aid to 250 families who took refuge in central Marib province, the statement added. Food packages include flour, rice, sugar, oil and dates, it said.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation, according to U.N. estimates.