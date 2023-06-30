Turkish Reaction Swiftly Follows Provocative Act by Greece!

ALBAWABA - Tensions flared at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia Mosque when Greek social media sensation, Mike Kondylas, triggered outrage with a provocative act involving the Greek flag.

The incident drew immediate criticism, as Kondylas boldly claimed that the historic site would one day return to Greek ownership, eliciting strong reactions from online communities. Critics swiftly responded, reminding him that his aspirations were unlikely to be realized.

The conversion of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque in 2020, under the directive of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had already faced significant opposition from Greece and other nations. The revered landmark became the center stage for Kondylas' controversial act, further fueling the ongoing tensions.

Bold Claim of Ownership

Posing in front of Hagia Sophia, Kondylas proudly waved the Greek flag while asserting, "One day it will revert to its rightful owner, transforming Istanbul into a Greek city."

Outrage and Online Condemnation

The audacious gesture disregarding the deep sensitivities surrounding Hagia Sophia sparked widespread outrage among the public. Social media platforms were inundated with condemnations, as users expressed their discontent with comments like, "Your view will forever remain distant."

The incident highlights the ongoing cultural and political divisions between Greece and Turkey, as the fate of Hagia Sophia continues to be a contentious issue.