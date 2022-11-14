US Senator calls Turkey to convert Hagia Sophia back into museum

ALBAWABA - Newly elected US Senator John Fetterman asked Turkey to convert Hagia Sophia back into a museum. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in 2020 converting the well-known museum and before a church, into a mosque.

Converting the Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque has been always causing chaos and discussions online and the latest was by the US senator who asked Turkey to return it back.

He should worry about his own constituency in PA. Pennsylvanians did not elect him as the world gendarmaire. The Gulen criminal mafia is housed in his state. Get him out.



Social media users were divided after the US Senator's statement on Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque as some criticized by saying: "He should worry about his own constituency in PA. Pennsylvanians did not elect him as the world gendarmaire."

According to Middle East Eye, Fetterman's statement was made in October but was under the spotlight again after the Democratic senator defeated Turkish-origin candidate Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Hagia Sophia was a Greek Orthodox cathedral from 360 AD until the Ottoman Empire in 1453. It served as a mosque until 1935 then it was turned into a museum. Two years ago, Turkey announced revising it into a mosque again and the first Friday prayer was held on July 24, 2020.