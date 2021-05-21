Turkish Red Crescent in Gaza; Begins Relief Work

The Turkish Red Crescent, also known as Kizilay, began distributing hot meals to victims of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the aid agency said Thursday.

It said 40,150 people are taking refuge in 26 schools, including 14 schools in northern Gaza, 11 in central Gaza and one in Rafah.

The aid group will distribute the meals to residents at a primary school in Jabalia, northern Gaza, for 14 days during the first stage of the project and will continue to expand distribution with soup kitchens in the region in coming days.

Kizilay teams working in the region are in contact with Palestinian Red Crescent officials and are workin on the supply of urgently needed aid materials, according to the statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent has asked for support from aid organizations, especially the Turkish Red Crescent, because of a lack of sufficient medicine and medical aid in Jerusalem and Gaza. It also has a lack of ambulances to get to those injured.

2 small ambulances ordered

In coordination with a Palestinian delegation, Kizilay delivered medical equipment worth 500,000 Turkish liras ($60,000) to the Palestine Red Crescent to be used in hospitals during the first stage of the project, said the statement.

In the first stage, two small patient transport ambulances were ordered to transfer injured Palestinians to points where they can receive health services, it said, adding that the ambulances will be delivered to Palestine Red Crescent officials.

While 7,500 food packages were delivered to those affected by the attacks on the Gaza Strip, diesel purchased for generators in the Gaza Strip were also delivered to Shifa Hospital.

Some 2,500 shelter kits, with pillows and blankets, were also prepared to be distributed to families who took shelter in schools because their homes were demolished in the Gaza Strip.

The Turkish Red Crescent also initiated the "Palestine wounded. Extend your hand" campaign to "heal the wounds" of Palestinians.