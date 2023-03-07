Twitter worker asks Musk in tweet if he was sacked

ALBAWABA - A Twitter worker appealed to the firm's CEO in an open tweet on the platform to check whether he had been fired.

Elon Musk quizzed an employee that wasn’t sure he’d been sacked - on Twitter



“What work have you been doing?”, he said



After the employee told Musk - he received the news he’d been fired



A bizarre situation. He kindly answered a few of my questions

The message trail between the employee, Halli Thorleifsson, and Elon Musk went viral on the platform.

"Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not," Thorleifsson tweeted.

Dear @elonmusk 👋



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?

"What work have you been doing?" Musk asked in a reply message,

What work have you been doing?

Upon the employee's response, he received the news that he had been sacked.

Thorleifsson told the BBC that nine days after being frozen out of Twitter's accounts he did not know whether he had been fired or not.

I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here.



I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here.

If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly!

BBC said that Thorleifsson, 45, was a senior director in product design for Twitter. He told the BBC that the "ambiguity around his job was 'strange' and 'extremely stressful'."