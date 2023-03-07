Twitter worker asks Musk in tweet if he was sacked

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2023 - 10:16 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Musk testified at a trial regarding a lawsuit that has investors suing Tesla and Musk over his August 2018 tweets saying he was taking Tesla private with funding that he had secured. The tweet was found to be false and cost shareholders billions of dollars when Tesla's stock price began to fluctuate wildly allegedly based on the tweet. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
ALBAWABA - A Twitter worker appealed to the firm's CEO in an open tweet on the platform to check whether he had been fired.

The message trail between the employee, Halli Thorleifsson, and Elon Musk went viral on the platform.

"Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not," Thorleifsson tweeted.

"What work have you been doing?" Musk asked in a reply message,

Upon the employee's response, he received the news that he had been sacked.

Thorleifsson told the BBC that nine days after being frozen out of Twitter's accounts he did not know whether he had been fired or not.

BBC said that Thorleifsson, 45, was a senior director in product design for Twitter. He told the BBC that the "ambiguity around his job was 'strange' and 'extremely stressful'."

