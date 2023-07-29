Twitter's "X" Name change blocked in Apple store

ALBAWABA - In a recent rebranding move, Twitter has successfully updated its name and logo on various platforms, with CEO Elon Musk changing it to the letter "X" following his acquisition of the company for a staggering $44 billion.

However, the social media giant encounters an unexpected obstacle in the Apple Store due to the platform's strict 2-character limit for app names, making it impossible for Twitter to utilize the "X" name.

In response to the acquisition and rebranding, Twitter is diligently rolling out its new name and logo across all other platforms. Despite these efforts, users have noticed that the name still appears as "Twitter" on the Apple Store, even though the logo and app have undergone changes.

The issue seems to stem from Apple Store's character limitations, mandating that app names must consist of at least two characters. As a result, notifications from the rebranded "X" still display the original "Twitter" title. Twitter's team is likely working closely with Apple to find a resolution to this naming quandary.

This naming hiccup at Apple Store has sparked curiosity among users and industry experts, highlighting the challenges companies can face when navigating platform-specific restrictions during significant rebranding endeavors. The situation remains under scrutiny as the tech world eagerly awaits further developments.