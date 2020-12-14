Two Bikini-clad Women Twerk in a Spanish Fountain at 4.30am Breaking Curfew Hours

Two bikini-clad women were caught twerking in a public fountain in the centre of Seville in the early hours of the morning - sparking a police investigation because it was during a Covid-19 curfew.

The Instagram video even had a 4.31am timestamp, sending police on a social media hunt for the women who were filmed dancing happily in the fountain while a man was heard laughing nearby.

The two women were fined for breaking the 10pm to 7am curfew, failing to wear masks and bathing in a public fountain, Spanish media says - while police allege that at least one of them was also seen at a party in a nearby apartment.

At least one of the women was tracked down to her home and police are also trying to get hold of other alleged party guests, authorities said.

One of the women is said to have posted a series of pictures on Instagram which revealed a gathering in a flat near the Plaza de la Encarnacion.

The woman received a visit from police after they identified the twerkers on social media using what they claimed were 'open source intelligence' techniques.

Police want to find the alleged partygoers and hand over their details to health authorities in case any contact tracing is needed, they say.

Juan Carlos Cabrera, a deputy governor on Seville's city council, condemned what he called the 'irresponsible' behaviour of the women in the video.

Police said Cabrera had 'closely followed police inquiries' after the video emerged and was shared online by authorities in Seville.

Cabrera 'called for everyone's responsibility, especially young people, to avoid repeating acts like this so we can continue to curb the effects of the pandemic'.

Seville is part of Andalusia, which is currently under a 10pm to 7am curfew because of the second wave of Covid-19.

The measures are set to be relaxed over the festive season, with the cut-off point moved back by an hour to 11pm from December 18.

It will be extended further to 1.30am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, while restrictions on entering and leaving the region will also be eased.

Seville alone saw more than 1,000 cases per day in the worst period of the second wave, but the infection rate has since come down significantly.

Andalusia's infection rate is now lower than the Spanish average, with 50 cases per 100,000 people in the last week compared to 80 nationwide.

