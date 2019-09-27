Turkish Two Brothers Draw Attention to Their Rare Eye Color

Two brothers in Turkey's western Bursa province draw people's attention with their rare eye color.

The couple, Suat and Esra Selman were in for a surprise when they had their first child 11 years ago. Mehmet Selman was born with one blue and one brown eye, a condition called heterochromia.

Their second child Kerem Selman, who is now 4 years old, has the same condition.

Many celebrities such as Mila Kunis, Dominic Sherwood, Kate Bosworth, Kiefer Sutherland and Jane Seymour have heterochromia eyes, making it a fashion trend.

The condition does not impair vision and is caused as a result of different concentrations of melanin, a pigment which determines eye and skin color.

Suat Selman said the boys were happy with the attention they got when they were young, but now they feel a bit uncomfortable.

"Sometimes, my boys shut their eyes in public to avoid attention," he added.

Esra Selman said she felt lucky to have special boys.

