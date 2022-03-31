Two Cairo Newly Weds Jump Out of The Balcony Hours After Their Wedding!

ALBAWABA - Strange indeed and on the night of their weddings. Investigations are underway in Egypt.

Two newlyweds committed suicide a few hours after their wedding in the Talbiyah area of Egyptian capital Cairo. The bride and groom jumped out of the balcony of their apartment according to Annaharar.

قفزاً من الطابق العاشر... انتحار عروسين بعد ساعات من زفافهما



مصر#

Cairo police quickly got to the scene of the accident and investigations are at hand.

However, preliminary investigations reveal "the young man and the girl got married on the night of the accident, and they decided to jump from the balcony of their apartment on the 10th floor." People said they are very much surprised about the tragic incident, the Lebanese Arabic daily stated.

Quoting Egyptian media outlets newly-weds, aged 25 and 30 ended their lives by jumping from the tenth floor several hours after their wedding. The papers add there is no criminal suspicion behind this dramatic incident.

Full investigations are however to continue...