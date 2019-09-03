Two Israelis Arrested in Crete Suspected of Raping German Woman

Two Israeli men in their thirties have been arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old German woman.

The teenager met the two men in a club on the Greek holiday island and claimed that they raped her while the three of them were staying in a hotel room, according to a police report.

A lawyer for the suspects, who will both appear before a judge on Tuesday for a hearing to extend their detention on the island, called the charges a 'total fabrication'.

It comes after a British tourist who accused 12 Israeli men in Cyprus was released on bail after allegedly making false claims of gang rape.

Referring to the most recent case on Crete, the lawyer for the accused, Attorney Gila Liber Golan, told Haaretz that the men are 'serious, with jobs.'

'They are not 17-year-old boys, they didn't come to Hersonissos in order to find a woman and rape her,' she added.

She said that the German woman contacted the police 24 hours after the event, adding that the charge is 'complete libel.'

Golan said that she will present the evidence on Tuesday and 'I hope the court accepts it.'

'Nothing happened, period,' she added.

She handed her passport to authorities and is not allowed to leave the country. Her trial begins on the 2 October.

Six weeks ago she reported the alleged crime to police and said she was forced to sign a confession fabricated by them, according to reports.

The 19-year-old woman was denied a lawyer and made to sign the statement after being kept at the police station for eight hours.





She told police up to a dozen teenagers held her down before taking it in turns to sexually assault her in Ayia Napa.

Following her confession they were released and returned to Israel to a heroes' welcome, celebrating with champagne, after she allegedly changed her story.

She could face a year in jail if she is found guilty of making up the allegations against the 12 Israelis, aged 15 to 18.

But it is thought the police threatened to arrest her friends if she did not withdraw her complaint.

Michael Polak, a British barrister who is representing the teenager, said: 'The confession was obtained under oppression given the threats made.

'She was not cautioned and was not given access to a lawyer as was her right under the European Convention on Human rights.

'Further, the teenager was not told she could leave the police station nor given the option of leaving at any point.'

He told The Sun: 'It is also understood that unfortunately none of the proceedings at the Cypriot police station were recorded.' In the UK interviews must be recorded by law.

The woman also sent messages to her friends minutes before she was charged at 2.30 am claiming the police would not let her speak to anyone.

She wrote: 'It's crazy. They wouldn't let me talk to anyone.

'I said I have a right to have a lawyer here. Not in Cyprus, maybe the UK not Cyprus.

'They've honestly made me sign false...' Other messages to her friends read: 'Bad things with police.

'They think it's a conspiracy and they threatened an international arrest warrant to arrest you all for it.'

One friend replied: 'WTF. What the hell.'

The Israeli teenagers, who on holiday before starting national service, all denied rape while three said they had drunken consensual sex with her at a hotel.

It is believed she had a holiday fling with one or more of the teens before the allegations were made.

The woman could now face civil action from some of the former suspects who plan to sue for more than £50,000 each in damages.

Police reports seen by The Sun also state medical examinations of two Israelis found 'suspicious scratches' and bruises on their backs and chests.

They claimed they had been attacked by the woman's friends by the hotel's manager denies such a fight taking place.

The reports are also said to include details of one of the Israeli youths changing his story.

It comes days after the woman's legal team claimed she has been a victim of 'revenge porn' after the youths sent friends a video of her having drunken sex which has since gone viral.

According to Israeli sources, the video has been shared widely via WhatsApp, social media and even on porn sites after one or more of the youths sent it to friends.

The footage is also believed to show the group making derogatory comments about the woman in Hebrew during the encounter.

One source said: 'The video is everywhere. In it you can hear one of the boys saying in Hebrew "You're my whore - say you are my whore".

'She doesn't understand and asks what they are saying and one of them replies in English "We are saying you're sexy". It is not very nice. It's not how men should act. A lot of people in Israel are starting to question their behaviour.'

The case was adjourned until August 7 for a plea hearing after the defence requested more time to review evidence including the video.

