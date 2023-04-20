Two lions escape from circus, disturb audience

ALBAWABA - Two lions startled their tamers and escaped while they were performing in a circus in China, which caused panic among the audience.

Two lions escaped from the arena, which was surrounded by cages, while they were performing an entertaining circus show for the audience, in the city of Luoyang, in eastern China's Henan Province, Daily Mail Newspaper reported.

"During a circus performance in #China, two lions managed to escape from their enclosure. A video of the incident has been shared online".



Audience inside:- 🏃‍♀️🏃🏃‍♂️ 🦁 pic.twitter.com/DoN7CJbdeQ — yogesh koundel 🇮🇳 (@bencher_middle) April 19, 2023

According to the newspaper, the escape of the two lions caused panic among the public, who fled collectively. But no injuries resulted from their escape.

#China:Two lions jumped out of the cage during during the audition of the Global Summit International Circus-Luoyang Station tour, and the audience scattered and fled out of auditorium.

The lions have been captured, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/7ykpUIXugQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 16, 2023

Sources suggested that while one of the two lions was trapped in the cage in the nick of time, the other managed to escape into a surrounding street, but the authorities caught him within 15 minutes.

"During a circus performance in #China, two lions managed to escape from their enclosure. A video of the incident has been shared online".



Audience inside:- 🏃‍♀️🏃🏃‍♂️ 🦁 pic.twitter.com/DoN7CJbdeQ — yogesh koundel 🇮🇳 (@bencher_middle) April 19, 2023

Information indicates that the two lions escaped through a door in the iron fence separating the theater from the audience, which was not properly secured during the show.

بالفيديو.. الأسود هربت من السيرك وهذا ما حدثhttps://t.co/96rIR7XiDa pic.twitter.com/t7vhucnjYg — vdlnews - 93.3FM صوت كل لبنان (@sawtkellebnen) April 19, 2023

The incident is being investigated, while local authorities have ordered the circus to suspend all its performances.