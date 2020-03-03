Two Passengers Wrap Themselves in Plastic Sheets Then Board Flight For Protection

In a desperate attempt to protect self from the deadly Covid-19, two passengers boarded an Australian flight entirely wrapped in full body plastic sheets.

In a short video filmed by another passenger, shows the two passengers sitting in their seats with masks, gloves and make-shift full-body plastic suits.

Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/iOz1RsNSG1 — alyssa (@Alyss423) February 19, 2020

Flying from Sydney to Hamilton Island in Queensland, the two passengers did not pay heed to the surprised glares from co-passengers as they calmly sat in their seats. The pair was also seen wearing gloves as well as surgical masks. (Coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates)

The video was filmed and posted by social media user @alyss423 along with a caption: 'Currently behind me on the plane. When [you're] super scared of coronavirus'.

The video on The Filipino Times went viral amassing two hundred thousand views and a thousand retweets.

While, the 20-year-old man has been confirmed as the 10th person to be infected by the coronavirus in Queensland, taking the number to 34 positive cases in Australia, News.com.au.

