Two Syrians swim from Morocco to Spain

ALBAWABA Two young Kurdish Syrian men arrived in Spain by swimming, after embarking from the shores of Morocco, in a long journey of asylum that began from Ayn al-Arab in northeastern Aleppo.

The journey of the two young men started from Ayn al-Arab to Lebanon, then by plane to Libya, and onwards to Algeria. Afterward, they entered Morocco again through an irregular route.

The youths, identified as Ahmed Beki and Halid Omar, navigated through waters, facing numerous challenges along the way.

After departing from Kobane by car, the two individuals initially reached Lebanon, then flew to Libya before crossing the border illegally into Algeria. Subsequently, they made their way to Morocco, once again resorting to illegal means.

On the morning of June 24, Ahmed and Halid courageously dove into the sea, embarking on their journey towards Spain.

Halid Omar, one of the young men, recounted, "We arrived at the coast around 7:35 this morning. The area was heavily guarded by soldiers. We swiftly plunged into the midst of them, and although the soldiers pursued us, we managed to elude capture."

Halid and Ahmed resorted to swimming to Spain because they had lost $11,000 to human smugglers.

The two young men feel relieved after their arrival in Spain and are currently residing in a migrant camp, hoping to obtain asylum and start a new life.