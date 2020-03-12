Two Trains Collided in Cairo With 13 Injured

Two trains collided in Cairo resulting in the injury of 13 people on Thursday afternoon, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.

A locomotive train coming from Aswan collided into the back of another train travelling from Sohag to Cairo in the Rod El-Farag area.

According to the Ministry of Health, 13 citizens were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital.

Following the collision, the Railway Authority announced that it had suspended all railway movement nationwide due to the current bad weather conditions in the country, adding that an investigation has been opened into the accident.

