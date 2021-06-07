Two-Year-Old Girl With Rare Dwarfism Wears Infant-Size Clothes

A two-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism weighs just 7lbs and has to wear new born sized clothes.

Abigail Lee, from Louisiana, has a rare condition called Microcephalic Osteodysplastic Primordial Dwarfism Type II meaning that she'll only grow to around 24 inches tall.

The tot can only just fit into new born sized clothes and is smaller than a lot of her toys.

Her mother Emily Lee, 25,was first made aware that her baby wasn't growing at the normal rate while she was pregnant and when Abigail was born via c-section, she weighed just 2lbs 9ounces.

Tiny 7lbs toddler, two, who was born with rare form of dwarfism is so small she has to wear newborn clothes https://t.co/aJ14B7vdjK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 7, 2021

The mother-of-two said: 'Abigail grows two grams a day versus an ounce a day, so she'll still be 7lbs at her next birthday.

'She only just fits into newborn clothes. So I don't know what we'll do when she gets old enough to tell me that she doesn't want to wear onesies anymore.

'My best friend has a two-year-old and seeing them next to each other is mind- blowing.

'Toys for kids her age are gigantic next to her. She has a table and chairs for her Barbies that she can sit in herself.

'She eats like a normal kid, but there are a lot of things that a two-year-old would be doing that she can't and it's her size holding her back.'

Abigail was diagnosed eight weeks after she was born when doctors noticed she hadn't grown at all.

The toddler spent eight weeks in hospital before she was able to go home with her mother, dad Bryan, 25, and older sister Samantha, four, who doesn't have the condition.

Emily said: 'When I was pregnant, she was always three weeks behind in her development.

'I had a c-section at 36 weeks and she went straight into intensive care.

'She was doing everything normally, she was breathing and eating fine but she was tiny.

'When she was diagnosed, we'd never heard of this type of dwarfism, so had absolutely no idea what it was was.

'For months I struggled to find anyone who had been through the same and could help.

'The day she was diagnosed, I just sat in my car in the hospital car park and cried for two hours because I didn't know what I was doing.

'She is healthy but she has complications because she was born with dislocated hips and she can't walk but she crawls and she's going to therapy.

'She's also got really bad eyesight so we're having trouble finding glasses that fit her.

'It's hard to balance out a child with special needs and a child without because Samantha knows her sister needs more help.

'Samantha is an absolute rock star, she gets involved in all of the therapy and she's really protective.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.