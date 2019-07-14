UAE Arrests Drug Dealers for Growing Cannabis In a Farm

The Abu Dhabi police have arrested two Asian drug dealers involved in growing 37 cannabis plants at a farm in Al Ain.

Police sources said they were alerted about the drug dealers by the undercover agents. They were planning to peddle the cannabis among drugs abusers - mainly young people.

An anti-narcotics team was formed to collect all the possible information and track the drug dealers. The dealers had even set up a private room for drug users at the same farm to be able to easily consume narcotics therein.





Armed with permission from the public prosecution, the Abu Dhabi police stormed the farm, and caught them red handed. The Abu Dhabi Police posted a live video of the arrest operation titled the 'death farm'.

Abu Dhabi Police has warned people that they shall intensify their raids against drug dealers.

"We shall deal with no tolerance with those dealers who kill our youth and only care about their money", the authority added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.