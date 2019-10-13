A UAE Championship: Who Can Make The Best Arabic Coffee?

To celebrate the heritage of Gahwa (Arabic coffee) in the GCC, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is organising the first ever Gahwa Championships due to take place in the UAE capital between December 9 -11, 2019.

The inaugural championships will coincide with the region's F&B and hospitality fair, SIAL Middle East 2019, and will have several categories that will test contestants' skills and knowledge. This will include the history of Gahwa, selection of beans, preparation knowledge and serving process.





The Championships include five separate categories: a Sane' Al Gahwa Championships for the Light Roast and Dark/Medium Roast, with prizes of Dh125,000 for the winner and Dh40,000 for the runner-up of each category; Gahwa Roaster Championships for both the Light Roast and the Dark/Medium Roast, offering Dh25,000 for the winner of each; and a Gahwa Beverage Concept Award that will recognise the winner of the finest hot or cold Gahwa-based concept beverage, with a prize of Dh20,000.

Registration for the five different categories of the Championships is now open. All applicants must register before the October 31, 2019.

Gahwa is a central part of Arab culture and has over the years become a symbolic act of generosity, with its preparation and serving marked by elaborate traditions and rituals.

UNESCO inscribed Gahwa on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2015, to reflect its importance to Arab culture, after a joint submission portfolio from a number of Arab countries, including the UAE.

In 2018, DCT Abu Dhabi launched Bait Al Gahwa, a research initiative into the traditional preparation and presentation of Emirati Gahwa and to document and protect it as an essential element of our culture.

This article has been adapted from its original source.