UAE cracks down on witchcraft: seven suspects referred to court

ALBAWABA- Seven suspects have been referred to court by the UAE State Public Prosecution on charges of practicing witchcraft. The case came to light after an individual filed a complaint, claiming to be a victim of sorcery and witchcraft.

According to the complaint, one of the accused asserted to be possessed by a jinni over 400 years old, claiming to be the king of all jinns and divinely chosen as a healer for the sick.

Additional suspects also claimed to have jinns within them and expressed willingness to offer healing. Following thorough investigations, the suspects were charged with practicing witchcraft, deception, and possessing materials used in these acts. Upon trial, the primary court found the suspects guilty and sentenced them to six months in prison, along with a fine of 50,000 dirhams and court fees.

The UAE State Public Prosecution stressed that deception and witchcraft are offenses punishable under Federal Law Decree No. (31) of 2021, which governs the Penal Code. The public has been urged not to engage with individuals involved in such practices and to promptly report any suspicions or related activities to the authorities.