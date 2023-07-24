  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ending years-long rift, Qatar appoints ambassador to UAE

Ending years-long rift, Qatar appoints ambassador to UAE

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 24th, 2023 - 06:54 GMT
Qatari and UAE Sheikhs
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim (R) and Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Doha, on December 5, 2022. (AFP)
Highlights
Last month, the two Gulf neighbors jointly announced the resumption of operations for the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi, a consulate in Dubai, and the UAE Embassy in Doha, scheduled to take effect on June 19.

ALBAWABA- In a significant breakthrough towards reconciliation, Qatar has taken a momentous step by appointing an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after years of strained diplomatic relations. 

Also Read GCC launches centralized recruitment platform for Gulf citizens GCC launches centralized recruitment platform for Gulf citizens

According to the Qatar News Agency, Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri has been named as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the UAE by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

This move comes after a landmark agreement between Qatar and the UAE, which led to the restoration of their diplomatic representation and the reopening of embassies. Last month, the two Gulf neighbors jointly announced the resumption of operations for the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi, a consulate in Dubai, and the UAE Embassy in Doha, scheduled to take effect on June 19.

The diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighboring countries, including the UAE, began in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE severed ties with Doha. The ensuing years saw strained relations and regional tensions. However, in 2021, a glimmer of hope emerged when the four nations signed a historic reconciliation agreement with Qatar, signaling their commitment to healing the rift and fostering renewed cooperation.

The appointment of an ambassador to the UAE represents a crucial milestone in the efforts toward restoring amicable relations between the two countries. This move underscores the resolve of both countries to engage in dialogue, build bridges, and promote mutual understanding, paving the way for a new chapter of diplomatic cooperation in the Gulf region.

Tags:QatarUAEdiplomatic tiesnew ambassador

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now