Ending years-long rift, Qatar appoints ambassador to UAE

ALBAWABA- In a significant breakthrough towards reconciliation, Qatar has taken a momentous step by appointing an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after years of strained diplomatic relations.

According to the Qatar News Agency, Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri has been named as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the UAE by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

This move comes after a landmark agreement between Qatar and the UAE, which led to the restoration of their diplomatic representation and the reopening of embassies. Last month, the two Gulf neighbors jointly announced the resumption of operations for the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi, a consulate in Dubai, and the UAE Embassy in Doha, scheduled to take effect on June 19.

The diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighboring countries, including the UAE, began in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE severed ties with Doha. The ensuing years saw strained relations and regional tensions. However, in 2021, a glimmer of hope emerged when the four nations signed a historic reconciliation agreement with Qatar, signaling their commitment to healing the rift and fostering renewed cooperation.

The appointment of an ambassador to the UAE represents a crucial milestone in the efforts toward restoring amicable relations between the two countries. This move underscores the resolve of both countries to engage in dialogue, build bridges, and promote mutual understanding, paving the way for a new chapter of diplomatic cooperation in the Gulf region.