UAE: Dubai Press Club Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Dubai Press Club, DPC, has celebrated its 20th anniversary at its new headquarters in One Central, Dubai World Trade Center, during an official ceremony that also witnessed handing over the title of ‘Capital of Arab Media 2020’ to Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said at the event that “the media touches the lives of people on a daily basis. It influences them and is influenced by them.”

“It is important to create the best environment to foster the development of exceptional media expertise as part of our broader aim of meeting the aspirations of the people."

He praised DPC’s initiatives to develop the region’s media and facilitate constructive dialogue between media leaders locally, regionally and internationally.



"Every year, we welcome thousands of media professionals from various Arab countries and the world. We support an intensive dialogue between various players to help raise the quality of media content so that it exerts a positive impact on society. Our aim is to make Arab media a source of hope and optimism for the future,” he added.

The event was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Media Incorporated; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

On this occasion, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed expressed Dubai’s pride in being selected as the 'Capital of Arab Media 2020' by the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

He stressed that the Dubai Media Council will work to make 2020 a landmark year in the history of Arab media, noting that the next period will witness more collaborations with the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

