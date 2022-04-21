UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2022 Holiday Announced

The Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees have been announced.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents get four days off, and if the holy month lasts 30, they get a five-day break.

Since Ramadan 2022 is likely to last 30 days, residents may enjoy a five-day break. Astronomically speaking, the likely dates of the holidays would be Saturday April 30 until Wednesday May 4.

The Emirates Astronomical Society recently announced Eid Al Fitr would likely begin on May 2. But how do astronomers determine the first day of Eid?

"By citing the Hilal, by looking at the West and the thin crescent," said Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of Dubai Astronomy Group. "The criterion is that we look for a thin crescent above the horizon after the sunset in the direction towards the West."

Explaining the process ahead of Eid Al Ftir, Al Hariri pointed said that looking up at celestial bodies, such as the Moon, can elicit feelings of reverence and compel one to contemplate the greater meaning of existence.

“Muslims look towards the western horizon for the new moon on the 29th day of Sha'ban, the eighth month,” he said.