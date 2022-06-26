UAE to Fine Cattle Herders Per Day If Animals Go Astray

Sheep and goat owners can be liable to a fine of Dh100 for each day their animals are kept in the municipality barn. Owners of cows and camels will be liable to pay twice the amount (Dh200) per day, according to a new directive.

The fine is part of efforts by the Umm Al Quwain municipality to reduce stray animals on roads to prevent accidents.

Maitha Jassim Shafi, Director of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, Falaj Al Mualla Branch, said that a law has been passed regarding monitoring, licensing and disposing of animals.

The law prohibits stray animals from roaming in residential areas and roads, she added. Such animals must be kept in the places determined by the authority.

She also said that it has been noted that Falaj Al Mualla has a large number of stray animals, especially camels, on roads and highways which can cause accidents.

Shafi added that motorists have been informing authorities by calling the municipality, who then take appropriate measures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.