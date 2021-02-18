  1. Home
  UAE: Kid Dies After Getting Stuck Between Garage Door and a Wall

UAE: Kid Dies After Getting Stuck Between Garage Door and a Wall

Published February 18th, 2021 - 05:59 GMT
Highlights
The boy suffered suffocation and died of asphyxiation within a few minutes.

A five-year-old boy of Arab origin died after he accidentally got stuck between the garage door and a wall at his villa at Wasit.

The incident had occurred on Monday evening, when his parents realised that he was missing from home.

Unfortunately, they found him stuck between the garage door and the wall.

Though the National Ambulance authorities rushed him to Al Qasimi Hospital, he was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors.

The parents of the deceased child said he was playing in the yard before the accident occurred.


He was unable to free himself despite his repeated attempts, they added.

He suffered suffocation and died of asphyxiation within a few minutes. His body was transferred to the forensic laboratory in Sharjah and later handed over to his family members for the last rites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

