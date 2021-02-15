The UAE's First Ambassador to Israel Mohammed Al-Khaja Sworn in

Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja has been sworn in as the new UAE ambassador to Israel.

Al-Khaja took the oath in front of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

He swore to be loyal to the UAE and its president, respect the constitution and the state’s laws and to place its interest above all else, as well as perform his duties in a safe, faithful and confidential manner, Emirates news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The ceremony comes after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv last month.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished Al-Khaja success in his mission, and called on him to work to consolidate relations between the UAE and Israel in a way that promotes a culture of “peace, coexistence and tolerance,” the report said.

The UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered deal on Sept. 15, known as the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries for the first time.

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Mohamed Alkhaja, the UAE’s first Ambassador to Israel. Mohamed will be a great champion of the Abraham Accord -- of people-to-people exchange, of trade and investment, of regional peace and stability. — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) February 14, 2021

Since then, several bilateral meetings and visits have been conducted between both sides.

Israel officially opened its embassy in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi last month with Eitan Na’eh serving as an acting ambassador.

This article has been adapted from its original source.