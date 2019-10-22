UAE Man Who Slapped Teen After Opening Toilet Goes on Trial

A Gulf citizen stood trial at the Fujairah Misdemeanour Court on charges of slapping a teenager, slightly injuring him.

Court records show that the defendant was summoned by the Fujairah Police for allegedly slapping a teen.

The man was referred to the public prosecution where he justified his assault, which he said was the result of the teenager's "indecent act".

He said the teenager intentionally forced open the door of the toilet in a shopping centre in Fujairah while he was inside, causing him embarrassment and anger.





"I did not mean to harm him. I was only disciplining him so as not to repeat it again, particularly as he did it in purpose."

He added that he did not swear at the teenager or insulted him.

"The teenager knocked at the door of the toilet which was locked that's why I did not reply to him."

He forced open the locked door and started laughing with friends, he told the court.

"He was actually making fun of me in front of his friends and meant to show me undressed," he said. "I do not think anyone may accept such indecent act."

The court ordered adjournment of the case to next week for issuing its ruling.

