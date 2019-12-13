UAE Police Find Newborn Baby Abandoned in Park Washroom

A baby was abandoned in the ladies' washroom of Al Jahli Park, Al Ain. The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police is investigating the incident of finding a newborn baby girl in the ladies' room of a public park.

The baby was found by an Emirati woman who was at the park with her son, who then alerted the police. The man told police authorities that the baby could be Asian.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, and Abu Dhabi Police is investigating the case.



This article has been adapted from its original source.