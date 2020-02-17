UAE Police Rescues Couple Who Sought Valentine's Celebration on Mountain Top

A couple, who decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by climbing a mountain ended up being rescued by UAE's National Search and Rescue center, Al Khaleej reported on Monday.

A joint operation by the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Police forces rescued the couple who were on a mountain in Khor Fakkan. The couple had trouble descending from the mountain because of exhaustion and lack of preparation.

The couple said they climbed the mountain because they wanted to try 'something new' for Valentine's. They admitted that they were not ready for such task. The man's wife said that she thought they will only need food and drinks.

When they arrived at the base of the mountain at 10:30pm, they asked the workers for directions and they showed them a way to go up.

After spending some time climbing up to the top of the mountain, they felt exhausted. At 3am, they decided to descend. It was during this time that they discovered that the route they used to ascend had a treacherous descent so they searched for another route. When they found a new way, they couldn't move forward because of their exhaustion.

Suddenly they realized they were in a place that had no mobile network coverage or anyone nearby to help. Her husband asked her to wait, and he went to search for someone who can help.

After two hours, the man found an amateur climber who was able to help the couple.

The climber helped them contact the police and rescue teams were dispatched to their location in a matter of minutes. The couple was then airlifted via helicopter to the Khor Fakkan Hospital for medical care.

This article has been adapted from its original source.