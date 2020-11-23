  1. Home
  3. UAE Prepares For 49th National Day Celebrations

Published November 23rd, 2020 - 07:19 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The UAE has announced holidays for public sector workers to mark the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day, earlier known as Martyrs' Day.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, public holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day for federal government employees will be from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

