UAE Prepares For 49th National Day Celebrations

Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
The UAE has announced holidays for public sector workers to mark the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day, earlier known as Martyrs' Day.
عطلة #يوم_الشهيد و #اليوم_الوطني الـ 49 لدولة #الإمارات_العربية_المتحدة في #الحكومة_الاتحادية— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) November 22, 2020
من #الثلاثاء 1 #ديسمبر وحتى #الخميس 3 ديسمبر 2020 pic.twitter.com/eIIjeDn7aS
According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, public holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day for federal government employees will be from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
