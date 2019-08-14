UAE: 950 Traffic Accidents in Dubai in Eid Al Adha

A total of 950 traffic accidents had been reported from the beginning of Eid Al Adha until Tuesday midnight, according to the Command and Control Centre of the Dubai Police.

Colonel Turki bin Fares, director of the centre, explained that speeding, tailgating, distracted driving and sudden change of lanes were among the main reasons behind the accidents.





He urged all motorists to always drive with caution, especially at pedestrian crossings, intersections and residential areas.

Col bin Fares added that during the same period, a total of 28,603 calls were made to the police's emergency hotline 999.

He reminded the public to call 999 only for emergencies and dial 901 for all other general inquiries.

