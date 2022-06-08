UAE Reports Five New Monkeypox Cases

  1. Home
Published June 8th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
Monkeypox cases
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Authorities urge the public to follow all safety and preventive measures during travel and gatherings

The UAE on Tuesday detected five new cases of monkeypox in the country. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the recovery of two cases of monkeypox patients who were receiving medical care in UAE hospitals.

New cases were detected by the health authorities according to the policy followed for early monitoring and investigation of the disease.

The ministry urged the public to follow all safety and preventive measures during travel and gatherings.

The health authorities in the country are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up, in addition to continuous and diligent work to ensure the health sector's readiness for all epidemics and infectious diseases.

 

