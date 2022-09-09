  1. Home
  3. UAE Starts World Venue on Women, Peace and Security

UAE Starts World Venue on Women, Peace and Security

Published September 9th, 2022 - 05:58 GMT
Lana Nusseibeh
Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN Lana Nusseibeh. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The International Conference on Women, Peace and Security kicked off today in Abu Dhabi.

The ten-day conference is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, the General Women's Union (GWU), UN Women, the League of Arab States and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

The event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) "Mother of the Nation".

The high-level Conference will discuss the achievements and challenges relating to the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which highlights the significance of equal participation of women and their full involvement in all efforts to maintain peace and security in conflict areas around the world, and also in post-conflict construction.

The conference also seeks to achieve consensus on specific procedures to implement the UAE's National Action Plan.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

