UAE to Stop Distribution of all Newspapers

The UAE National Media Council has decided to temporarily halt the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material from March 24, 2020 as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.

Regular subscribers of publications and large outlets in shopping centers are exempted from this, provided all the health and safety precautions are adhered to.

The decision includes banning the distribution of printed materials, including advertisements, in residential complexes, restaurants, hotels, health centres and clinics, waiting halls in public sector and private sector services centres and other places where several people are likely to use the same printed materials. The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by the health authorities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.